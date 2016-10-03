Lincoln County Bar Association attends Continuing Education Class in Wiscasset

Aria Eee, (center) chats with a few members of the Lincoln County Bar Association (LCBA) at a recent Luncheon held at La Garage Restaurant in Wiscasset. Ms. Eee, who is Deputy Bar Council for the Maine Board of Overseers, presented a discussion in Ethics to LCBA. Members of the LCBA must attend continuing education classes to satisfy requirements of the bar association, and necessary to uphold their law licenses.

The LCBA, is one of Maine’s oldest legal groups. Its members have significant expertise in a wide array of disciplines including, estate planning, elder, family, business, real estate, personal Injury, construction, intellectual property, tax, contracts law and litigation. In addition, the group works closely with the University of Maine to attract and recruit graduates to practice in the mid-coast region. Lawyer ethics and other continuing legal education presentations are provided during one or more of the group’s periodic luncheons.

For more information, see the website: www.mainelawyersinlincoln.com If you are interested in practicing law in Lincoln County, please contact Andrew J. Zulieve (President Lincoln County Bar Association)at 207-790-2185.

