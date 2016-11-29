‘Lights of Remembrance’ raises funds, honors loved ones

Posted Nov. 29, 2016, at 2:39 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: St. Joseph Hospital main entrance, Broadway, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-907-1740

BANGOR, Maine — St. Joseph Healthcare invites the community each December to remember and honor loved ones during the holidays by participating in the hospital’s “Lights of Remembrance” program.

Donors may remember or honor a loved one through the display of a special ornament on a tree in the hospital’s Demaso lobby. Names of those honored or memorialized have the potential to be perpetually remembered on the Lights of Remembrance tree.

The lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, outside the main entrance of St. Joseph Hospital on Broadway. A public ceremony that includes the official annual lighting of the hospital’s shining Christmas display, caroling by St. John’s Children’s Choir and a visit by Santa Claus.

All funds raised will benefit the patients of St. Joseph Hospital. For additional information or to make a gift to honor a loved one through Lights of Remembrance may contact St. Joseph Healthcare Foundation office at 907-1740 or donate online at stjoeshealing.org/lights.

