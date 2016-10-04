Lighthouse author and historian to present on ‘Haunted Lighthouses’, sign books

Posted Oct. 04, 2016, at 12:07 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Maine Lighthouse Museum, 1 Park Drive, Rockland, Maine

For more information: 207-594-3301; mainelighthousemuseum.org

ROCKLAND, Maine — A scary presentation and book signing with lighthouse author and historian Elinor DeWire on “Haunted Lighthouses” noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Maine Lighthouse Museum, 1 Park Drive. Almost every lighthouse claims to have a ghostor two or three. Join DeWire for a fun and slightly hair-raising visit to a few haunted lighthouses and hear stories of their ghosts. For information, call 594-3301, visit www.mainelighthousemuseum.org or Maine Lighthouse Museum on Facebook.

