Lighthouse Arts Center in Bucksport is Hiring!

By felicia cinquegrana
Posted April 28, 2017, at 3:08 p.m.

Art Education and Public Relations Coordinator

Full-time job

Responsibilities include developing curriculum for art classes, hiring and managing teachers, Scheduling classes, updating website, maintaining presence on social media, and other communications.

Requirement:

Bachelor degree in Art, Education, Communications or Administration. Past experience in and art field, teaching and/or administration and marketing desired.

Proficiency required in technology, Photoshop, Word, Excel, Powerpoint. Must have excellent communications and people skills, and be a team player.

Send resume via email to Kathy@LighthouseArtsCenter.com, or mail to: Lighthouse Arts Center, PO Box 2003,

Bucksport ME 04416, Attn: Kathryn James, Exec Director

86 Main Street

Bucksport, Maine 04416

