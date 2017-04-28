Lighthouse Arts Center in Bucksport is Hiring!

Art Education and Public Relations Coordinator
Full-time job
Responsibilities include developing curriculum for art classes, hiring and managing teachers, Scheduling classes, updating website, maintaining presence on social media, and other communications.
Requirement:
Bachelor degree in Art, Education, Communications or Administration. Past experience in and art field, teaching and/or administration and marketing desired.
Proficiency required in technology, Photoshop, Word, Excel, Powerpoint. Must have excellent communications and people skills, and be a team player.
Send resume via email to Kathy@LighthouseArtsCenter.com, or mail to: Lighthouse Arts Center, PO Box 2003,
Bucksport ME 04416, Attn: Kathryn James, Exec Director
86 Main Street
Bucksport, Maine 04416
