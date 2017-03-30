Lighthouse Arts Center Grand Opening and Earth Day Celebration

Saturday, April 22, 2017 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Lighthouse Arts Center, 86 Main Street, Bucksport, Maine
For more information: 2077029135; Lighthouseartscenter.com
Join us for the Grand Opening of Bucksport’s newest art center! Lighthouse Arts Center houses a Fine art gallery featuring over sixty artists, an education center with a wide range of classes and one-day workshops for all ages, an artisan gift shop, and an art supply store!
Stop in to our Grand Opening and Earth Day Celebration featuring Live Music, kids craft tables, Artist and Teacher meet and greet, and artist demonstrations. Opening that day in our second floor gallery Celebrating Earth Day and the World We Live In, a juried exhibit of work relating to the theme of the natural world and environmental science.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →