Light Up the Night festivities Dec. 5 in Orono

Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Downtown Orono, Mill Street, University Inn, Orono, Maine For more information: downtownorono.com

ORONO, Maine — Light Up the Night, 4:30-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, beginning with a gathering at UCU Plaza and caroling to University Inn with Orono High School Chorus. Tree lighting, Santa, Renaissance Singers, and parade lights up beginning at 5:15 p.m. at University Inn. Float Around Mill Street, stationary parade of lights, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mill Street, around theme Holidays Around the World. Fireworks 7 p.m. from University Inn lawn over Stillwater River. For information, visit www.downtownorono.com

