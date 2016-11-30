Community

Light Up the Night festivities Dec. 5 in Orono

Posted Nov. 30, 2016, at 1:18 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Downtown Orono, Mill Street, University Inn, Orono, Maine

For more information: downtownorono.com

ORONO, Maine — Light Up the Night, 4:30-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, beginning with a gathering at UCU Plaza and caroling to University Inn with Orono High School Chorus. Tree lighting, Santa, Renaissance Singers, and parade lights up beginning at 5:15 p.m. at University Inn. Float Around Mill Street, stationary parade of lights, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mill Street, around theme Holidays Around the World. Fireworks 7 p.m. from University Inn lawn over Stillwater River. For information, visit www.downtownorono.com

Story continues below advertisement.

 

 

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article
Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Darling’s wins 10-year legal dispute with Ford; damages could reach millions
  2. Big snow storm tonight will drop up to 12 inches up northBig snow storm tonight will drop up to 12 inches up north
  3. Midcoast chefs’ marriage makes the New York TimesMidcoast chefs’ marriage makes the New York Times
  4. Blue Angels to visit Brunswick ThursdayBlue Angels to visit Brunswick Thursday
  5. State officials hope to ease traffic woes on I-295 near PortlandState officials hope to ease traffic woes on I-295 near Portland

Top Stories

Similar Articles