Light and Shadow Workshop: Coping With Political Anxiety

Saturday, May 13, 2017 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: High Mountain Hall, 5 Mountain Street, Camden, Maine
For more information: moveyourgroove.com/light-and-shadow-workshop/
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 4/27/17
Light & Shadow Workshop:
Coping With Political Anxiety
Belfast, ME: The Light & Shadow Workshop will help participants cope with anxiety and stress about our political landscape. Join this 2-hour workshop, to relax and get centered with mindfulness techniques. We also will confront distress with EFT/tapping. Workshop includes gentle yoga, breathwork, chanting, guided meditation, and EFT/Tapping.
Mirja Pitkin of Move Your Groove brings a wide range of expertise to her workshops. She is an EFT/Tapping practitioner, wellness coach, yoga teacher, personal trainer and mindfulness coach.
Calm down and find equilibrium at the Light & Shadow Workshop.
Saturday, May 13
2:30 – 4:30
High Mountain Hall
Camden, ME
Pre-register for $18 at https://moveyourgroove.com/light-and-shadow-workshop/
$24 for drop-ins.
Visit https://moveyourgroove.com/ for more information.
