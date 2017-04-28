Light and Shadow Workshop: Coping With Political Anxiety

By Mirja Pitkin
Posted April 28, 2017, at 8:34 a.m.

Saturday, May 13, 2017 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: High Mountain Hall, 5 Mountain Street, Camden, Maine

For more information: moveyourgroove.com/light-and-shadow-workshop/

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 4/27/17

Light & Shadow Workshop:

Coping With Political Anxiety

Belfast, ME: The Light & Shadow Workshop will help participants cope with anxiety and stress about our political landscape. Join this 2-hour workshop, to relax and get centered with mindfulness techniques. We also will confront distress with EFT/tapping. Workshop includes gentle yoga, breathwork, chanting, guided meditation, and EFT/Tapping.

Mirja Pitkin of Move Your Groove brings a wide range of expertise to her workshops. She is an EFT/Tapping practitioner, wellness coach, yoga teacher, personal trainer and mindfulness coach.

Calm down and find equilibrium at the Light & Shadow Workshop.

Saturday, May 13

2:30 – 4:30

High Mountain Hall

Camden, ME

Pre-register for $18 at https://moveyourgroove.com/light-and-shadow-workshop/

$24 for drop-ins.

Visit https://moveyourgroove.com/ for more information.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. From tasty water to the ‘lowest depths of misery,’ celebrities have mixed feelings on MaineFrom tasty water to the ‘lowest depths of misery,’ celebrities have mixed feelings on Maine
  2. Army veteran from Maine accused of brutally killing service dogArmy veteran from Maine accused of brutally killing service dog
  3. This ‘ice carousel’ covered in snowmobiles may be the most quintessentially Maine thing ever recordedThis ‘ice carousel’ covered in snowmobiles may be the most quintessentially Maine thing ever recorded
  4. New ethics questions haunt Maine’s $4.2 million casino campaignNew ethics questions haunt Maine’s $4.2 million casino campaign
  5. Freeport man named master of an instrument many haven’t heard ofFreeport man named master of an instrument many haven’t heard of

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs