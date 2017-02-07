Lifeguard Training Course

By Audrey Co
Posted Feb. 07, 2017, at 12:44 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Bangor YMCA, 17 Second Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-941-2808; bangory.org/aquatics/certifications/life-guard-certifications/

Get yourself the BEST SUMMER JOB Possible! Become a Lifeguard for The Bangor YMCA, City of Bangor Parks & Rec, or City of Brewer Parks & Rec. Next Lifeguard Certification Course will run during February Vacation, February 20th – 24th, from 8:00am – 5:00pm.

Cost is $275 and includes American Red Cross Training Book & Pocket Mask.

Re-Certification is also course is also available on Saturday, February 25th, from 8:00am – 4:00pm. Cost is $75.

Stop by the Bangor YMCA or visit us Online to Register!

