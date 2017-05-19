Life in the Wabanaki Homeland

By Heather Anderson
Posted May 19, 2017, at 8:01 a.m.

Thursday, June 1, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, June 8, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, June 15, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, June 22, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, June 29, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Abbe Museum, 26 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-288-3519; abbemuseum.org/events

Every Thursday in June the Abbe Museum is hosting a specially curated program for children in our Learning Lab. Guided by one of our educators, each program throughout the month will center on a theme of Wabanaki life. Visitors will have the opportunity to hear stories, interact with material culture, and look at pieces of art by local artists. This program is included in the price of admission.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. DHHS has blocked lawmakers from public data on nursing programDHHS has blocked lawmakers from public data on nursing program
  2. Brewer schools didn’t have to pay that ‘ransom’ after allBrewer schools didn’t have to pay that ‘ransom’ after all
  3. Fireball bottler pulls support of ‘nips’ deposit bill after LePage threatFireball bottler pulls support of ‘nips’ deposit bill after LePage threat
  4. Pennsylvania man accused of running Auburn prostitution ringPennsylvania man accused of running Auburn prostitution ring
  5. Woman accused of shooting her husband, 81, in Readfield

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs