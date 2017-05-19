Life in the Wabanaki Homeland

Thursday, June 1, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, June 8, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, June 15, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, June 22, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Thursday, June 29, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Abbe Museum, 26 Mount Desert Street, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-3519; abbemuseum.org/events
Every Thursday in June the Abbe Museum is hosting a specially curated program for children in our Learning Lab. Guided by one of our educators, each program throughout the month will center on a theme of Wabanaki life. Visitors will have the opportunity to hear stories, interact with material culture, and look at pieces of art by local artists. This program is included in the price of admission.
