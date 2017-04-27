Life Drawing / Painting with Nude Model

By Nate Towne
Posted April 27, 2017, at 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Common Street Arts, 93 Main Street, Waterville, Maine

For more information: commonstreetarts.com/event/common-street-arts-presents-open-drawing-painting-wednesday-nights-530-800-pm/

Seasoned and aspiring visual artists are invited to participate in a newly expanded Common Street Arts program dedicated to drawing, painting, and sculpting. Participants bring their media of choice: charcoal, pastels, paints, clay, etc. common street arts provides art horses and chairs. Practice drawing and/or painting the human figure! Develop and refine your artistic skills while working from a model holding poses of varying lengths. $15 per session/per person | csa studio punch cards available ($60 value for $50)

