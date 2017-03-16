Thursday, March 23, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME
For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/lichens-of-mount-battie/
Learn all about the lichens in the woods of Mount Battie from retired math and science teacher Diann Henderson, graduate of the Maine Master Naturalist Program. Participants are invited to join Diann for a nature hike up the mountain the following morning (meet in the Mount Battie parking lot at 8:45 am Friday, March 24) to meet those lichens in person!
