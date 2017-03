Saturday, March 25, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Bangor Land Trust, 8 Harlow Street 4B, BANGOR, Maine For more information: 207-942-1010; bangorlandtrust.org/

Ever wondered how lichens survive and thrive? Learn more about them – how they gain energy, reproduce, and types found in Maine. Presenter, Grace Bartlett, will lead you through a powerpoint presentation and share lichen sample collections.

