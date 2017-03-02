Library Tea

By swhplibrary,
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted March 02, 2017, at 3:39 p.m.

Thursday, March 16, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

Library Tea

SOUTHWEST HARBOR – All are invited to tea at Southwest Harbor Public Library, Thursday afternoon, March 16, 2:00pm – 3:30pm – just in time for St. Patrick’s Day! Whether you wear green or not please come to the Library; enjoy a cup of perfectly brewed tea, nibble on a homemade delicacy, and listen to delightful music by Ruth Grierson and friends. As an added treat, during the month of March, the Women’s History Art Show will be on exhibit. This year’s theme is “Creating Connections.” The Library is filled with beautiful art from local women; neighbors and friends and family. For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Injured man found on I-95 believed to have jumped from overpass
  2. Police: Livermore man ate cocaine off hood of police cruiser while being detained
  3. Hermon father, sons indicted for multiple break-ins, theft of copper pipes from homesHermon father, sons indicted for multiple break-ins, theft of copper pipes from homes
  4. Lincoln area eyed as potential Poland Spring bottling siteLincoln area eyed as potential Poland Spring bottling site
  5. Developers eye East Millinocket as heart of $240M biomass ventureDevelopers eye East Millinocket as heart of $240M biomass venture

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs