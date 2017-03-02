Thursday, March 16, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

Library Tea

SOUTHWEST HARBOR – All are invited to tea at Southwest Harbor Public Library, Thursday afternoon, March 16, 2:00pm – 3:30pm – just in time for St. Patrick’s Day! Whether you wear green or not please come to the Library; enjoy a cup of perfectly brewed tea, nibble on a homemade delicacy, and listen to delightful music by Ruth Grierson and friends. As an added treat, during the month of March, the Women’s History Art Show will be on exhibit. This year’s theme is “Creating Connections.” The Library is filled with beautiful art from local women; neighbors and friends and family. For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.

