Library Book Sale–at the Shed!

Friday, June 2, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 3, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 4, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME
For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/37107/all/
In the renovated Blue Door Book Shed located in the parking lot just beyond the Library Amphitheatre on Atlantic Avenue–just follow the balloons from the library to the book shed! There you will find hardcover, softcover, and paperback books on subjects from art to travel, cookbooks and maritime-related books, books for children and teens, a variety of CDs, audiobooks, movies, music, and a selection of reference books that might be particularly helpful to area homeschoolers.
