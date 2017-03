Saturday, March 11, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/library-book-sale/

Come prepared to stock up on bargains and treasures–fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, music CDs and DVDs.

