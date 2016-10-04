Libertarian Vice Presidential Candidate Governor Bill Weld to visit Bangor this Weekend

Boston Globe
By Gregory Sundik
Posted Oct. 04, 2016, at 7:52 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Spectacular Event Center, 395 Griffin Rd, Bangor, ME

For more information: 207-241-7874; eventbrite.com/e/town-hall-with-governor-weld-bangor-tickets-28349417872

Libertarian Vice-Presidential Candidate, Bill Weld, will visit Maine this Saturday October 8th for a town hall meeting in Bangor at the Spectacular Event Center. The town hall will be co-moderated by Chris Dixon, Senior Contributor of the ‘The Liberty Conservative’ and Mark Brewer, Political Science Professor at the University of Maine. Learn about Governor Weld and his success as a two-term Governor of Massachusetts.

RSVPs are not required, but appreciated. Doors open at 5:00 pm. Guests will be able to submit questions for the town hall from 5:00 pm – 5:30 pm.

