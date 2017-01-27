FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Susan Fales Daniels

Date: 1/27/2017

Phone: 703-587-4154

Email: sdaniels50@gmail.com

Lewiston High School Class of 1977 Announces Plans for 40th Reunion

The date for LHS Class of 1977 40th Reunion has been set for the weekend of September 8-10, 2017. The Reunion Committee is working diligently on the details of what is sure to be a memorable weekend. Plans are currently being made for a Friday night mixer on September 8, 2017, dinner and dancing on September 9, 2017 and perhaps even a farewell brunch on Sunday, September 10, 2017. A golf event is also being considered. The reunion committee invites all Class of 1977 Alumni to stop in and fill out a profile so they can be reached regarding the details of the 40th Class Reunion at: http://classreport.org/usa/me/lewiston/lhs/1977/

Reunion Announcements will be posted here first and all communication regarding the reunion details will be sent from this website. Please take a moment now to log on and update your profile with a current email address. An email address is that is needed in order to receive all the details regarding the upcoming reunion.

MISSING CLASSMATES – When you log on to the class website you will notice there are over 100 classmates who are still considered “missing.” That means that we do not have a phone number, mailing address or email address for them. If you know the whereabouts or have contact information for any of these classmates, please email Susan Fales Daniels at the email address above.

This Class-Based Reunion Website is hosted by Classreport.org. For a refreshing change from the large commercial alumni directories, Classreport.org provides non-commercial class reunion websites for every graduating class of every high school, and extends full access to all class members without regard to financial ability. There are no registration fees required to join in the fun and every class member has full participation privileges. Classreport.org has no advertising, no pop-ups, no spam. Classreport.org pledges to never sell names and addresses to third parties and to let the website be administered exclusively by Lewiston High School Alumni.

