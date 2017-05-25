Lew Dow and YesterYear Music Makers at Dover-Foxcroft church

Friday, June 2, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Dover-Foxcroft United Methodist Church, 156 East Main St., Dover-Foxcroft, Maine
For more information: 207-564-8013
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — Lew Dow and the YesterYear Music Makers, featuring popular songs from 12 Broadway musicals, 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, Dover-Foxcroft United Methodist Church, 156 East Main St. Refreshments. Donations benefit the church. For information, call 564-8013 or e-mail lld@myfairpoint.net
