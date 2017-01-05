Let’s Talk About It: The Living is Easy

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Witherle Memorial Library, 41 School Street, Castine, Maine For more information: (207) 326-4375; witherle.lib.me.us

The Living is Easy, by Dorothy West is the first book in this year’s Let’s Talk About It book discussion group at the Witherle Memorial Library. One of only a handful of noevls published by balck women during the 1940s, The Living is Easy tells the story of Cleo Judson, daughter of southern sharecroppers, who wants to become a members of Boston’s early 20th-century elite. Get your copy of The Living is Easy as the Witherle Library today!

