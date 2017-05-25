Lenny Sharon joints Andrucki & King

ANDRUCKI & KING is also thrilled to announce that Leonard Sharon, Esq. has joined the firm. Lenny, as he is known, has been practicing criminal law and civil litigation throughout Maine for over 30 years. Lenny is a native of Pittsburgh who received his law degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1970. Lenny has been a stanch advocate of civil rights and constitutional rights since his early years as a lawyer.

“We are delighted to have Lenny join the firm. Not only will we continue to specialize in family law, but we are adding the strength and passion of Lenny’s busy litigation practice. Best of all, we will not change our client service culture and we will maintain our dedication exceptional legal services.”

As of May 1st, Lenny’s practice is located at Andrucki & King, at 179 Lisbon Street in Lewiston. For more information visit www.AndruckiLaw.com.

