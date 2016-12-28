LEGO Afterschool Club January sessions at Challenger Learning Center

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — LEGO Afterschool Club for students in grades two-five will meet 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25, at Challenger Learning Center, 30 Venture Way. $50 per four-week session. Space limited. 990-2900.

