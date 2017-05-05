Legally Blonde Jr.

By Tracey Marceron, Owner
Posted May 05, 2017, at 10:03 a.m.

Friday, May 12, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 13, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, May 14, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Next Generation Theatre, 39 Center St., Brewer, Maine

For more information: (207) 989-7100; nextgenerationtheatre.com/now-showing

BREWER-Follow the transformation of Elle Woods and her adorable Chihuahua, Bruiser, as she trounces over stereotypes and snobbery in pursuit of her dream. Based on the movie , Legally Blonde The Musical takes you from the sorority house to the justice halls. This musical is so much fun and ridiculously enjoyable!

May 12th @ 7pm, Saturday, May 13th @ 2pm, and Sunday, May 14th @ 1pm & 6pm; Admission: $7 for Adults and $4 for Students (up to 17)

