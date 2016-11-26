Leer y charlar

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/28426/2016-12-13/

Read and chat–entirely in Spanish! Spanish-language reading and conversation group. All who are proficient in Spanish are welcome. FMI contact Lynne Taylor at leerycharlar@gmail.com.

