Lee Ramsdell elected to Clark Insurance Board of Directors

PORTLAND, Maine — Lee Ramsdell of Scarborough and senior vice president of Clark Insurance has been elected to the company’s board of directors.

Ramsdell joined the agency in 1986 and became a stockholder in 1989. He also has served as Secretary of the corporation since 2011. During his service, he has helped expand the agency’s footprint nationally through special programs. In addition, Ramsdell has been a top business insurance sales agent and is responsible for sales training at the agency.

He is a graduate of Rollins College and serves on the board of directors for the Robbie Foundation.

Clark Insurance, a 100 percent employee-owned independent insurance agency, has more than 100 employees in offices in Maine, Manchester, NH and Lowell, MA. The agency provides business, benefits and personal insurance as well as surety bonds.

