Lee Golderg is the Latest Ingredient in Jeff Solari’s Sports Chowdah Newsletter

Lee Goldberg is the newest member of the Sports Chowdah team. Lee will contribute a blog to the weekly e mail newsletter produced by Rock Lobster Media LLC.

Lee has worked at WLBZ 2 in Bangor and WCSH 6 in Portland since 1993. Befroe that he was the Sports Director at WVII TV ABC 7 in Bangor.

He is a Maine native and Deering High School grad who has covered local and regional sports here for almost 3 decades.

“I’m wicked excited to have my buddy Lee join our growing team of local sports bloggers,” says Jeff Solari, owner of the Sports Chowdah and Rock Lobster Media. “Lee and I worked at WLBZ TV together in the 90’s and he has been a regular guest on THE DRIVE on 92.9FM. He brings a ton of knowledge and opinions to the newsletter.”

Brian joins Steve Mckay, Toby Nelson, Brian Sullivan, Laura Reed and comedian Krazy Jake as weekly contributors.

The Sports Chowdah newsletter does not report scores, but does have plenty of opinions, debates, blogs, humor, contests, polls and more!

SIGN UP FOR FREE AT jeffsolari.com/sign-up

Everyone who signs up in May is eligible to win Sea Dogs tickets, Dorr Lobster gift cards, cash and more!

For more information e mail: jeffsolari@sbcglobal.net

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →