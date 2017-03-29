Lecture: Women in Basketball

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm Street, Yarmouth, Maine
For more information: 207-846-6259; yarmouthmehistory.org
Yarmouth History Center will host author and journalist Joanne Lannin at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Lannin, author of the 2015 book “Finding a Way to Play: The Pioneering Spirit of Women in Basketball,” will speak about the challenges female basketball players have faced throughout the history of the sport, beginning with the game’s earliest pioneers and continuing to the players of today.
Lannin is a former reporter for the Maine Sunday Telegram who currently writes for a variety of publications, including Maine Women Magazine. Her work in sports reporting, feature writing, and investigative journalism has earned many accolades and prizes. She also plays basketball on an over-50 women’s team that won a national championship in 2009 at the National Senior Games in Palo Alto and a silver medal at the 2013 National Senior Games in Cleveland.
This lecture is free for members of Yarmouth Historical Society and $5 for all others. The lecture series is sponsored by the Leon and Lisa Gorman Fund.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →