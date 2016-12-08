Lecture ‘The Patterns of Maine’s Migratory Breeding Birds’ at University of New England

Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: WCPH Lecture Hall, University of New England, Portland, Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — For the past two decades, a Maine scientist has been conducting research on the spring arrival times of more than 100 species of migratory birds that breed in Maine. His study, when viewed in light of data establishing the spring arrival times of these species over the past 100 years, demonstrates the effects of global climate change on our state and on our winged friends.

To share his research and explore its wider implications, Colby College Professor Herb Wilson will visit the University of New England Center for Global Humanities and present a lecture titled “The Patterns of Maine’s Migratory Breeding Birds,” on Monday, December 12 at 6:00 p.m. at the WCHP Lecture Hall in Parker Pavilion on the UNE Portland Campus.

Story continues below advertisement.

The Arey Professor of Biosciences at Colby College, Wilson earned his Ph.D. at Johns Hopkins University before serving a two-year post-doctoral fellowship at the Harbor Branch Foundation, a one-year NATO fellowship at Dalhousie University, and a two-year stint as research biologist at the Manomet Bird Observatory. After spending three years on the faculty of the University of Washington, Wilson moved to Maine to teach at Colby in 1990.

This event will be the eighth and final lecture of a busy fall for the Center for Global Humanities. Since its founding in 2009 by UNE cultural studies scholar Anouar Majid, the Center has brought leading thinkers from around the globe to Portland to share their expertise with students and a diverse audience of community members. The lectures are free and open to the public, and streamed live online so that students at UNE’s campus in Tangier, Morocco, and people around the globe can watch them.

For more information, visit http://www.une.edu/calendar/20 16/patterns-maines-migratory- breeding-birds

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →