Lecture Presentation: Capt. Patrick Toomey, CCG Ret., “Transit of the Northwest Passage by The World”

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Maine Maritime Academy, 1 Pleasant St., Castine , Maine For more information: 207-326-4311; mainemaritime.edu/

Wednesday, March 15 | 6 PM | 1954 Lecture Hall, Alfond Student Center

Maine Maritime Academy will host a presentation by Capt. Patrick Toomey (Retired) Canadian Coast Guard on the transit of the Northwest Passage by the condo-ship, The World, from Alaska to Newfoundland during the summer of 2012.

Toomey has made 27 annual voyages to the Canadian Arctic, including 11 complete transits of the Northwest Passage (six eastbound, five westbound), three voyages to the North Pole, and seven to the Antarctic, including one complete circumnavigation of the Antarctic Continent. Toomey serves as a Consultant Ice Navigation Specialist, principally acting as Ice Pilot for Russian icebreakers to the North Pole and Siberian waters, from Siberia to Greenland through the Canadian Arctic – and in the Antarctic from Argentina, New Zealand and Australia. He is called as expert witness in legal cases, has commissions for nautical and travel journalism, provides ice navigation training for captains and navigators of cargo ships and icebreakers, reviews books and technical publications for publishers and government departments, is a contributor to books on the Arctic and Antarctic, and to television programs on the Discovery Channel, CBC, Radio Canada and the History Channel.

This event is free and open to the public.

Questions or requests about disability-related access or accommodations for public events should be directed in advance of the event to MMA’s Accessibility Services at 207-326-2489 or accessibility.services@mma.edu.

