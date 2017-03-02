Lecture on ‘Tides: The Science and Spirit of the Ocean’ by Jonathan White

Friday, March 3, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: L.L. Bean camping department, 95 Main St., Freeport, Maine

FREEPORT, Maine — There will be a lecture on new book “Tides: The Science and Spirit of the Ocean” by Jonathan White, 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, L.L. Bean flagship store, camping department, 95 Main St. White nearly lost his 65-foot wooden schooner by running aground in the Alaskan tide. He is a writer, sailor and surfer who educated himself on the tides and wrote this book.

