Outdoors

Lecture on ‘Tides: The Science and Spirit of the Ocean’ by Jonathan White

Posted March 02, 2017, at 11:51 a.m.

Friday, March 3, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: L.L. Bean camping department, 95 Main St., Freeport, Maine

FREEPORT, Maine — There will be a lecture on new book “Tides: The Science and Spirit of the Ocean” by Jonathan White, 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, L.L. Bean flagship store, camping department, 95 Main St. White nearly lost his 65-foot wooden schooner by running aground in the Alaskan tide. He is a writer, sailor and surfer who educated himself on the tides and wrote this book.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Injured man found on I-95 believed to have jumped from overpass
  2. Police: Livermore man ate cocaine off hood of police cruiser while being detained
  3. Hermon father, sons indicted for multiple break-ins, theft of copper pipes from homesHermon father, sons indicted for multiple break-ins, theft of copper pipes from homes
  4. Lincoln area eyed as potential Poland Spring bottling siteLincoln area eyed as potential Poland Spring bottling site
  5. Developers eye East Millinocket as heart of $240M biomass ventureDevelopers eye East Millinocket as heart of $240M biomass venture

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs