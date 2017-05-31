Lecture: Mark Richard

By Katie Worthing
Posted May 31, 2017, at 9:44 a.m.

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm Street, Yarmouth, Maine

For more information: 207-846-6259; yarmouthmehistory.org

Yarmouth History Center is pleased to host historian and author Mark Richard on Tuesday, June 20 at 7:00 pm. Richard, whose talk is entitled “The Ku Klux Klan Confronts Franco-Americans in the 1920s,” will speak as part of the History Center’s ongoing Lecture Series. His talk will explore Franco-American history in New England, with a focus on Maine.

Mark Richard holds a PhD in history from Duke University and serves as Professor of History at SUNY-Plattsburgh. His current research focus includes French-Canadian migration to the northeastern United States and the integration of French speakers into US society over time. He is the author of two books: “Loyal but French: The Negotiation of Identity by French-Canadian Descendants in the United States” and “Not a Catholic Nation: The Ku Klux Klan Confronts New England in the 1920s.”

This lecture is free for members of Yarmouth Historical Society and $5 for all others. The lecture series is sponsored by the Leon and Lisa Gorman Fund.

