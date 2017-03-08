Lecture: Maine Hooked Rugs

By Katie Worthing
Posted March 08, 2017, at 11:41 a.m.

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm Street, Yarmouth, Maine

For more information: 207-846-6259; yarmouthmehistory.org

Judith Burger-Gossart will kick off Yarmouth History Center’s 2017 Lecture Series on March 21 at 7:00 pm. She will speak about her book, “Sadie’s Winter Dream,” and the history of Maine Sea Coast Mission hooked rugs. In the 1920s and ‘30s, the Mission worked to provide opportunities for women living in remote coastal communities of Maine to earn income from making hooked rugs. Burger-Gossart will delve into the fascinating history of this little-known project.

Burger-Gossart has received degrees from Mount Holyoke College, Columbia University Teachers College, and the University of Connecticut School of Social Work. She has curated hooked rug exhibits, written articles and catalogues on rug hooking, and given numerous talks on the subject. She is an author and antique dealer, and designs and makes hooked rugs.

This lecture is free for members of Yarmouth Historical Society and $5 for all others. The lecture series is sponsored by the Leon and Lisa Gorman Fund.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. This eerie abandoned Maine ski lodge still stands in the shadow of its failureThis eerie abandoned Maine ski lodge still stands in the shadow of its failure
  2. Bangor police looking for female Wal-Mart robbery suspectBangor police looking for female Wal-Mart robbery suspect
  3. Rat infestation forces closure of Waterboro restaurant, storeRat infestation forces closure of Waterboro restaurant, store
  4. You don’t get to be the oldest model ship company in the US by rushingYou don’t get to be the oldest model ship company in the US by rushing
  5. TV news station employees injured in Caribou crash

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs