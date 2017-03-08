Lecture: Maine Hooked Rugs

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm Street, Yarmouth, Maine For more information: 207-846-6259; yarmouthmehistory.org

Judith Burger-Gossart will kick off Yarmouth History Center’s 2017 Lecture Series on March 21 at 7:00 pm. She will speak about her book, “Sadie’s Winter Dream,” and the history of Maine Sea Coast Mission hooked rugs. In the 1920s and ‘30s, the Mission worked to provide opportunities for women living in remote coastal communities of Maine to earn income from making hooked rugs. Burger-Gossart will delve into the fascinating history of this little-known project.

Burger-Gossart has received degrees from Mount Holyoke College, Columbia University Teachers College, and the University of Connecticut School of Social Work. She has curated hooked rug exhibits, written articles and catalogues on rug hooking, and given numerous talks on the subject. She is an author and antique dealer, and designs and makes hooked rugs.

This lecture is free for members of Yarmouth Historical Society and $5 for all others. The lecture series is sponsored by the Leon and Lisa Gorman Fund.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →