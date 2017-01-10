Lecture: History of Being Cold in Maine – Todd Little-Siebold February 10 @ 7- 8pm Moore Auditorium at Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor

Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park, 9 Atterbury Circle, Winter Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-288-1310; acadiawinterfestival.org

This program is part of the 2017 Acadia Winter Festival. Please join us for a free lecture entitled, ‘Water Froze on the Nightstand Overnight’ – The History of Being Cold in Maine, presented by COA professor Todd Little-Siebold. Little-Sielbold will present on the historical lifestyle changes experienced on the coast of Maine from the colonial past to the modern day with a focus on the last century. He will discuss how people’s expectations have changed as technology, their work lives, and convenience have shifted what we have come to understand as being comfortable. This cultural shift, particularly in the twentieth century, has radically changed how people live their lives, the economic position of families and even people’s perceptions of themselves. Todd Little-Siebold is professor of history and Latin American studies and has been at the College of Atlantic since 1997. Free and open to the public.

