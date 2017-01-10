Lecture: Down East Maine’s Ice Age Trail – Dr. Hal Borns February 11 @ 7 – 8pm Moore Auditorium at Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park, 9 Atterbury Circle, Winter Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-288-1310; acadiawinterfestival.org

This program is part of the 2017 Acadia Winter Festival. Schoodic Institute invites you to join Dr. Hal Borns as he presents the history of the melting of an ice sheet that extended from across northern Canada to the coast of Maine at the end of the last ice age is recorded by wonderfully exposed glacial and glacial-marine land forms in your back yard or, maybe, along your commute to work. Dr. Borns will explain how this event has not only shaped our coastal landscape, but also documents a major, hemispheric-wide change in climate. Dr. Borns is Founder and Director, Climate Change Institute. Free and open to the public.

