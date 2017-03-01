Lecture: Climate Change & Northeastern Forests March 6 @ 7 – 8 pm

Monday, March 6, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park, 9 Atterbury Circle, Winter Harbor, ME For more information: 207-288-1310; schoodicinstitute.org

Please join Schoodic Institute Monday, March 6, 2017 as Maria Janowiak presents ‘Climate Change and Northeastern Forests: Risks, Opportunities and Ways to Adapt’.

Across the Northeast, local forests have been shaped by unique combinations of landscape setting, climate and weather events, and shifting management priorities through time. Projected climate change may pose challenges to the long-term stability of our forests, so it is important for us to ascertain potential risks, consider opportunities, and identify ways to adapt either the forests themselves or the human systems dependent on them. This presentation will droaw on examples from across the region that describe anticipated climate change impacts and adaptation actions with relevance for woodland owners, conservation organizations, and those interested in forests. https://forestadaptation.org/ Free and open to the public. No registration required.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →