Learning About Self and Other Through History, Religion, Art, Food, and Stray Dogs in Taiwan

By College of the Atlantic
Posted March 30, 2017, at 10:37 a.m.

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 4:10 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: McCormick Lecture Hall - College of the Atlantic, 105 Eden St., Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: coa.edu/calendar/#event_id/17076/view/event

Students and professors involved in College of the Atlantic’s recent Human Ecology Abroad at Taiwan program offer perspectives on learning Chinese, studying intercultural education​,​ and immersing themselves in foreign food cultures at COA’s Human Ecology Forum.

​Join HEAT program participants as they share​ their experiences from ​three months ​in Taiwan. Students participated in a diverse range of independent studies, with subjects including traditional and contemporary Taiwanese arts and crafts, the experience of elders during the Japanese​ occupation, expression and communication through letter-poems and​ ​essays, the food systems and culture behind ​popular Taiwanese recipes, and ​human-dog​ relationships.​

The Human Ecology Forum is a free, weekly speaker series based on the work of the academic community, which also draws on artists, poets, and political and religious leaders from around the world. Members of the public are invited to attend.

