Learning About Self and Other Through History, Religion, Art, Food, and Stray Dogs in Taiwan

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 4:10 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: McCormick Lecture Hall - College of the Atlantic, 105 Eden St., Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: coa.edu/calendar/#event_id/17076/view/event
Students and professors involved in College of the Atlantic’s recent Human Ecology Abroad at Taiwan program offer perspectives on learning Chinese, studying intercultural education, and immersing themselves in foreign food cultures at COA’s Human Ecology Forum.
Join HEAT program participants as they share their experiences from three months in Taiwan. Students participated in a diverse range of independent studies, with subjects including traditional and contemporary Taiwanese arts and crafts, the experience of elders during the Japanese occupation, expression and communication through letter-poems and essays, the food systems and culture behind popular Taiwanese recipes, and human-dog relationships.
The Human Ecology Forum is a free, weekly speaker series based on the work of the academic community, which also draws on artists, poets, and political and religious leaders from around the world. Members of the public are invited to attend.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →