Learn to Use Ancestry

By Bangor Public Library
Posted Feb. 21, 2017, at 2:41 p.m.

Thursday, April 6, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 8, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, ME 04401, Bangor, Maine

For more information: (947-8336 ext. 106).; bangorpubliclibrary.org

Please call to reserve a spot (947-8336 ext. 106).

Discover your family history and start your family tree. Learn how to access the world’s largest online history resource. Your guide will be our local history librarian, Betsy Paradis.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Climber, 68, dies in 1,000 foot fall in Baxter State ParkClimber, 68, dies in 1,000 foot fall in Baxter State Park
  2. Classical station WBACH abruptly pulled from airwaves
  3. The famous Mainer who was the last man to die of Civil War woundsThe famous Mainer who was the last man to die of Civil War wounds
  4. Three central Aroostook IGAs being soldThree central Aroostook IGAs being sold
  5. Man accused of beating girlfriend in Frankfort arrested at Portland bus terminal

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs