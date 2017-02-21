Learn to Use Ancestry

Thursday, April 6, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 8, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, ME 04401, Bangor, Maine For more information: (947-8336 ext. 106).; bangorpubliclibrary.org

Please call to reserve a spot (947-8336 ext. 106).

Discover your family history and start your family tree. Learn how to access the world’s largest online history resource. Your guide will be our local history librarian, Betsy Paradis.

