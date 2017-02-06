Learn to track animals this winter with KELT- Feb. 18

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: DeWick Farm, Phipps Point Road, Woolwich, Maine For more information: 207-442-8400; kennebecestuary.org/winter-wonderland

WOOLWICH- Even in the dead of winter, the natural world is brimming with activity! All one needs to do is look for the signs animals leave behind. The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust (KELT) invites the public to discover how to read animal tracks at DeWick Farm in Woolwich on Saturday, February 18 at 9:30am. Led by Maine Master Naturalists Priscilla Seimer and Becky Kolak, participants will learn to interpret clues to tell the story of local wildlife in winter.

Maine has very few animals that are true hibernators, or animals that spend winter in a dormant state. Many of the creatures thought to be hidden away for the coldest parts of the year are still active to find food, water, and even mates. Seimer and Kolak will share the process of tracking and identifying these furry friends by observing their prints. Participants will learn to measure and interpret an animal’s print, track, straddle, and stride.

DeWick Farm is a KELT easement that was generously donated by the DeWick Family in 2013. A mixture of woodland, open fields, and shoreline on Montsweag Bay, it will serve as an excellent backdrop to explore the lives of Maine mammals in winter.

This event is part of KELT’s Winter Wonderland series. Program material is geared for budding naturalists and is family friendly. Because winter weather can be unpredictable, this event will only be postponed in the case of severe weather. Let us know you will be joining the fun by contacting Becky Kolak at bkolak@kennebecestuary.org or call 207-442-8400. Driving directions to the easement will follow registration.

The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust is a membership supported organization dedicated to protecting the land, water and wildlife of the Kennebec Estuary. It maintains ten preserves for public enjoyment and has protected 3,000+ acres of land since founding in 1989. FMI visit www.kennebecestuary.org or call (207) 442-8400.

