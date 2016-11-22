Learn to Skate, Play Hockey and adult league hockey programs available at Brewer rink

Posted Nov. 22, 2016, at 6:02 p.m.

BREWER, Maine — Adult Learn To Skate/Play Hockey, open to first-time skaters to novice level, will be held 8:30-10:30 p.m. Wednesdays, at Penobscot Ice Arena, 90 Acme Road.Division 1 and Junior A instructors, rental gear  available for these sessions. No registration necessary.  Adult hockey leagues are running for A, B or C skill levels on Sunday-Wednesday evenings. For information, contact penobscoticearena@gmail.com or register for adult leagues at penobscoticearena.org .

