Learn to knit with UMaine Extension 4-H

Machias, Maine — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering a special interest (SPIN) club for youth, ages 9 -13, interested in learning to knit. The club meets six Saturdays, 9:30-10:30 a.m., beginning Jan. 14, at UMaine Extension, 28 Center St., Machias. Remaining dates are Jan. 21, Jan. 28, Feb. 4, Feb. 11 and Feb. 18.

Explore UMaine Extension’s 4-H program while learning how to knit. Participants will learn how to hold and use knitting needles, learn basic stitches, understand types of yarns and complete simple projects.

Participant fee is $5 and includes materials; enrollment is limited to six youths. For more information, to request a disability accommodation or to register, contact Tara Wood, 207.255.3345; tara.a.wood@maine.edu. More information about UMaineExtension programming is available online (extension.umaine.edu/washington).

University of Maine Cooperative Extension:

A s a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.

