Learn to Grow Great Garlic with KELT– Sat. October 15 at the LOCAL Garden

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: KELT's LOCAL Garden, Corner of High Street and Lemont Street, Bath, Maine For more information: 207-442-8400; kennebecestuary.org/local-garden-workshops

BATH- Gardeners know that autumn weather signals that it is time to plant garlic! The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust (KELT) welcomes the public to the LOCAL Garden on Saturday, October 15 at 10:00am for the Growing Great Garlic workshop. Led by Garden Coordinator Dennis Doiron, this free workshop will discuss and showcase the best practices for Growing Great Garlic in Maine.

Topics during the workshop will include garlic varieties, soil preparation, planting, mulching, pest control, and harvesting. Samples of seed stock will be available free to all participants. Larger amounts of seed stock may be purchased. Included will be a demonstration of how to keep your garden protected specifically from deer. The method to be revealed was field tested by Doiron in his own gardens this summer.

Dennis Doiron grows seed quality garlic at his large garden in Phippsburg. His garlic can be found growing throughout mid-coast Maine. He has been gardening for 35 years and regularly donates produce to local food banks.

KELT’s LOCAL Garden is located at the corner of High Street and Lemont Street in Bath. Please sign-up by contacting Becky Kolak at bkolak@kennebecestuary.org or 207-442-8400. More information can be found by visiting www.kennebecestuary.org/local-garden-workshops.

