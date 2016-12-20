LEARN TO CURL at the Belfast Curling club

By Steve McLaughlin
Posted Dec. 20, 2016, at 12:08 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 221 Belmont Ave., Belfast, Maine

For more information: 207-685-9540; belfastcurlingclub.org

Sunday, Jan. 8, 10:30-12:30 or 1:00-3:00

If you would like to try curling or are interested in joining Belfast Curling Club, go to www.belfastcurlingclub.org, email learntocurl@belfastcurlingclub.org or call Steve McLaughlin at 685-9540. Sign up now. Space is limited!

It’s just $10 to experience curling, a Winter Olympic sport. Join the Belfast Curling Club for your winter exercise and fun.

The Belfast Curling Club is located at 221 Belmont Ave. (Route 3), two miles west of Belfast.

