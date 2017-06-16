Learn Some Hidden History About World War I from Kenneth C. Davis at the Belfast Free Library

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Belfast Free Library, 106 High Street, Belfast, ME
For more information: 2073383884; belfastlibrary.org
Come to the Belfast Free Library on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. and let New York Times bestselling author Kenneth C. Davis tell you what we need to know but never learned about the hidden history of World War I as we mark the 100th Anniversary of America’s role in “the War to End All Wars.”
Kenneth C. Davis is best known as the author of “Don’t Know Much About History,” “America’s Hidden History,” “In the Shadow of Liberty” and many other books for adults and children. A frequent media guest, he is currently at work on a book about the hidden history of World War I and the Spanish Flu.
In this talk Mr. Davis will discuss: Who started the “Great War” and why, How many died in the catastrophic fighting, the pandemic that took more lives than the War, and what we learned from the horrific losses.
Davis will take audience questions and sign books after his talk. Left Bank Books will be at the program with books to purchase. This program is free and open to everyone. For more information please call the library at 338-3884 ext 10.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →