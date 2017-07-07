Learn How to Protect and Grow Your Family Business at Thomas College on July 19

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Location: Thomas College, 180 West River Road, Waterville, Maine
For more information: 207-859-1159; thomas.edu/institute
WATERVILLE, MAINE, July 2017 — Thomas College and the Institute for Family-Owned Business join forces to provide Maine businesspeople tools and advice in the form of a three-part educational series on the Art of Family Business.
The first, which will be held on July 19 at 7:45 a.m. at Thomas College, will cover how to kick start your succession plan.
Harry Fraser, of the Fraser Group, and Lindsay Skilling, CEO of Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream, will offer their expertise in this arena and provide participants with valuable knowledge and discussion.
This workshop series supports the Institute for Family-Owned Business’s overall programming theme for the year “Growing and Protecting Your Family Business”. It is also a part of Thomas College’s programming for the recently announced Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation.
Please register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-kick-start-your-succession-plan-panel-part-1-of-3-tickets-34427062270. Cost is $15 for the first session.
About the Institute for Family-Owned Business: The Institute for Family-Owned Business is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting family-owned businesses, which represent about 80 percent of all businesses in Maine. Through consulting, seminars, workshops, and networking, the Institute assists family-owned firms in meeting the unique managerial challenges associated with operating and sustaining a successful family enterprise. Additional information is available at www.fambusiness.org .
About Thomas College: Founded in 1894, Thomas College offers Master’s, Baccalaureate and Associate degrees in programs ranging from criminal justice and psychology to teacher education, business and technology. Thomas offers a guaranteed job program built on a student’s academic, leadership and career preparation, and is the home of the Center for Innovation in Education and the Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation. For more information, visit www.thomas.edu or contact MacKenzie Riley at rileym@thomas.edu or 207-859-1313.
