Learn how to prepare rabbit with Julie and Craig Letowski!

Are you interested in incorporating more local meat into your diet? Rabbit is high in protein, low in fat, and can be produced sustainably on a small scale. Join local homesteaders Julie and Craig Letowski for a Workshop on Preparing Rabbit this Thursday from 5:30-7:00 pm at FARMS Community Kitchen.

In this workshop, Julie and Craig will discuss their experiences raising rabbits and incorporating them into their diet and homestead. They’ll talk flavor profiles and pairings, and will demonstrate how to break down a rabbit- giving you the tools to make your own ideal dish. The class will end with a tasting and group discussion.

The class will take place in FARMS Community Kitchen and is sponsored by Rising Tide Community Market. It is free and open to the public. All are welcome!

Rising Tide Community Market is a natural food cooperative with 3,200+ member-owners located at 323 Main Street in Damariscotta. The co-op is open from 8 am – 8 pm daily.

FARMS (Focus on Agriculture in Rural Maine Schools) is nonprofit community kitchen that educates children and their families about local foods and the importance of farms to good nutrition and healthy, sustainable communities. They can be found online at: http://www.mefarms.org/

