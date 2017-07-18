Learn how to make fishnetting at Penobscot Marine Museum July 20

Thursday, July 20, 2017 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Penobscot Marine Museum, 40 East Main St., Searsport, Maine

SEARSPORT, Maine — Net Making with Stephanie Crossman, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Penobscot Marine Museum, 40 East Main St.

Crossman learned the craft of fishnetting on the island of Vinalhaven from her husband’s great-grandmother, who had made her living in the net factory on the island. Crossman uses this traditional technique to create works of art and functional everyday bags. Free with museum admission fee.

