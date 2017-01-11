Learn How to Grow Strawberries & Raspberries in Your Own Yard

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Belfast Free Library, 106 High Street, Belfast, Maine For more information: 207-930-3562; BelfastGardenClub.org

Have you always wanted to pick mouth-watering fresh berries in your own yard? Come hear expert David Handley describe the where and how to grow strawberries and raspberries at a free talk on Tuesday, January 17, at 2 p.m. in Belfast Free Library. The free talk is hosted by the Belfast Garden Club.

Choosing the site, preparation, the best varieties for Maine and other topics will be included. Bring your interest and your questions to this presentation.

David T. Handley is a Vegetable and Small Fruit Specialist and a Cooperating Professor of Horticulture for the University of Maine. He has been based at the Highmoor Farm Agricultural Experiment Station since 1983, where he carries out applied research regarding berry and vegetable variety evaluation, production techniques and pest management strategies.

Monthly meetings of the Belfast Garden Club are held on the third Tuesday each month from September to May. Meetings are held in the Abbott Room at the Belfast Free Library, 106 High Street, Belfast. The business meeting starts at 1:00 p.m. and the program starts at 2:00 p.m. All programs are free and the public is invited.

