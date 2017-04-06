Learn from Luke Holden: Innovation Center Event

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Foster Center for Student Innovation, 123 Long Road, Orono, Maine
For more information: 207-581-1454; bit.ly/2nrAIfr
Please join us to hear Maine’s very own Luke Holden – the CEO and co-founder of Luke’s Lobster – talk about his experience creating and running a successful restaurant business!
Luke Holden studied finance and management at Georgetown University, and worked as a financial analyst before starting Luke’s Lobster. Currently, Luke’s Lobster has 22 locations across the U.S. and 5 locations in Japan. With its processing plant, Cape Seafood, located in Saco, Luke’s Lobster is dedicated to sourcing sustainable seafood and returning value to Maine’s fisherman.
In addition to running his business, Luke also sits on the board of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaboration, The Lobster Institute, and the Tenants Harbor Fisherman’s Co-op.
This event is hosted by the Foster Center for Student Innovation, and is sponsored by The Lobster Institute. The Lobster Institute is proud to sponsor this event in celebration of its 30th anniversary of service to the lobster industry.
