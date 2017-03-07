Learn About the King of Instruments

Saturday, March 18, 2017 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church, 330 Hinckley Ridge Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-613-5454; bluehillbach.org

Music-lovers of all ages are invited to go on an “organ crawl” with master organists Kevin Birch, Lorna and Carlton Russell, Gerald Wheeler, and Ray Cornils. The tour will begin at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church in Blue Hill, where “crawlers” will see and hear the Karl Wilhelm Anne Parson Memorial Organ. Then we’ll carpool to Stockton Springs Community Church to explore the 1847 E. & G.G. Hook organ, a fine example of early American organ building. Next stop, Elm Street Congregational Church in Bucksport, for a demonstration and tour of E. & G.G. Hook Opus 328, built in 1863. Finally, back in Blue Hill, you’ll be treated to the sounds of Ryder Opus 139, built in 1888 and restored for installation at Blue Hill’s First Congregational Church in 2005. Admission is FREE, thanks to funding from Early Music America. Register at www.bluehillbach.org or by calling 207-613-5454.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →