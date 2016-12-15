Leah Kruger Featured Artist

By Bonnie Faulkner
Posted Dec. 15, 2016, at 7:07 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: The Gallery at Railroad Square, 48 Railroad Square, Yarmouth, Maine

Leah Kruger has always had a passion for gems & jewels (and really all shiny things), so when an introductory metal-smithing class at Artascope Studio opened her eyes to the world of silversmithing, a passion was fueled. Inspired by the ocean and nature, Leah brings an “organic” approach to her forms and shapes with a style that is ever evolving. Leah lives on a sailboat in Portland, Maine with her husband and is a very grateful member of the bec/Artascope community.

