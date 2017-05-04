League of Women Voters of Maine 2017 Convention

Saturday, May 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Curtis Memorial Library , 23 Pleasant Street, Brunswick, Maine
For more information: 207-622-0256; lwvme.org/Convention.html
Brunswick, ME – The League of Women Voters of Maine will hold its biennial Convention on Saturday, May 20th in Brunswick, where members will reflect on achievements of the past two years, elect a new board of directors, and chart a course for the next two years and beyond.
The day long convention will begin at 9:00am at the Curtis Memorial Library where the League will put forward a proposed slate of directors, a two-year budget, and the program of work for 2017 through 2019.
In addition to electing a new board and charting a course for the next two years and beyond, we will explore the political polarization of our nation and state and learn to navigate the new reality of “fake news.” We are delighted to have confirmed the following all-star guests to lead us in these discussions:
• Theda Skocpol, Victor S. Thomas Professor of Government and Sociology, Harvard University
• Colin Woodard – author, American Nations: The Eleven Rival Regional Cultures of North America
• Judy Meyer, Managing Editor, Sun Journal
• Josh Roiland, Assistant Professor & CLAS-Honors Preceptor of Journalism in the Department of Communication and Journalism & the Honors College at the University of Maine
There is much for the League to celebrate. Our work over the last two years has advanced the cause for voting rights, ranked choice voting, reform of money in politics, ethics in government, and so much more.
The meeting is open to the public. Registration fee is $30 and includes lunch.
For a detailed agenda and to register on-line visit the link below.
